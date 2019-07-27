Ivanka Trump keen to work for Pak women empowerment

ISLAMABAD: US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump has shown keen interest in working on women empowerment to help them become a part of the country's workforce.

Ivanka, who serves as Adviser to the President Trump on Job Creation, Economic Empowerment, Workforce Development and Entrepreneurship, expressed her wish during a meeting with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari in Washington DC on Saturday, reports Geo News.

During the meeting, which followed the successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US, the two sides discussed measures for enhancing cooperation in the human development sector of Pakistan and agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in different areas.

According to a statement, both dignitaries contemplated over future projects in Pakistan that could help socio-economic development in the country through employment opportunities and vocational trainings for its youth.

Ivanka Trump showed keen interest in working on women empowerment in Pakistan that would help this half of society to be equal part of the country’s workforce. She also expressed desire to launch various programmes for the welfare of women in Pakistan. Zulfikar Bukhari thanked Ivanka for taking special interest in women empowerment in Pakistan and highlighted the areas where the countries could collaborate to ensure equal representation of both genders in Pakistan's workforce. He also invited the US president's daughter to visit Pakistan.