CM takes notice

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took notice of murder of two transgender people in the limits of Harrapa police Station in Sahiwal and sought a report from the Sahiwal regional police officer (RPO). The CM ordered investigation into the incident and immediate arrest of the accused. He said the families of the victims would be provided with justice. Effective measures have been taken to protect transgender community, he said.
