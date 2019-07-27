Tree plantation

LAHORE : On the directions of Punjab government regarding the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign, the Punjab Transport Department with the cooperation of Lahore Transport Company and Turkish Company Albayrak organised ceremony to review arrangements for tree plantation on Saturday.

The ceremony was held at Hamdard Bus Depot at Green Town, Lahore. It was attended by Punjab Transport Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani, Lahore Transport Company Chief Executive Officer Ms Mariam Khawar, Albayrak Director Finance Turki Yemen Yemenoglu and Afforestation Secretary Attiya Noon. Asad Rehman Gilani said that the Punjab Transport Department unlike other provincial departments was making arrangements on a priority basis for planting trees at various sites in consonance with the policy of federal and provincial governments regarding Green and Clean Pakistan campaign.

He stressed on the significance of planting saplings particularly in the season of monsoon. LTC CEO Mariam Khawar said “Our private transport operators are cooperating with us in planting trees to make the campaign successful.