‘Historic if Trump, Imran help free Kashmir’

Lahore : Pakistan Muslim League-Quid (PML-Q) President and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that if Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump succeed in getting Kashmir liberated the their names will always be remembered in history.

Shujaat Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump would become the most popular leaders among the Muslim Ummah particularly in Pakistan if they could liberate Kashmir and on this basis they could also win their respective next elections comfortably. He said that Imran Khan should force President Trump through lobbying to reach some conclusion. He said “PML-Q welcomes the measure to rid Kashmiris of Indian shackles and oppression through mediation.” Responding to questions from the media here on Saturday, he said solution to Kashmir issue was free status to Kashmir. He said, “In my book "Sach To Yeh Hai" I have written in detail that in my meeting with Colonel Muammar Qaddafi during my visit to Libya I had mentioned Kashmir issue. He got annoyed and told me that on this issue he had offered to become a mediator and written letters to both governments, and India responded but Pakistan had not even acknowledged receipt of the letter. I was disappointed on it.”