Buzdar urges preventive steps against hepatitis

LAHORE : In his message on World Hepatitis Day being observed today, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the government had resolved to free Punjab from hepatitis and all segments of society should play their role in creating awareness about the disease.

Protection from hepatitis is possible through vaccination and preventive measures, he said. He said the Aab Pak Authority was being established to prevent people from hepatitis. He said public hospitals were also playing their role in the control of hepatitis. Hepatitis filter clinics and Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) are also playing their role in detection and treatment of the disease. The CM said the Punjab government had resolved to provide best treatment facilities to the hepatitis patients.