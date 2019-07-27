Two dead in Korean nightclub balcony collapse

GWANGJU, South Korea: Two people died and 16 were injured, including athletes taking part in swimming´s world championship, after a balcony collapsed under the weight of party-goers at a South Korean nightclub, police said Saturday.

The balcony at the Coyote Ugly club close to the athletes´ village was a mangled wreck after it gave way and plummeted around five metres (16 feet) onto people below, sending hundreds of terrified clubbers running to the exit screaming.

Eight athletes including an Olympic gold medallist -- US water polo player Kaleigh Gilchrist, who won at the Rio Games -- were caught up in the tragedy. "An internal balcony collapsed at a club in Gwangju, killing two," said Song Gi-ju, a detective with the Gwangju Metropolitan Police Agency. "We have a total of 16 injured and among them 10 are foreigners. Of the 10, eight are athletes participating in the championships."

Song said the two dead were locals and not involved in the swimming championships, adding that police were investigating the possibility the balcony may have been illegally constructed. The owner of the club -- which was packed with more than 300 people as the balcony crumbled -- will be investigated on charges of accidental homicide, police added.

The eight injured athletes include three Americans, two New Zealanders, one Dutch, one Brazilian and one Italian.

"A structure collapsed all of a sudden with people standing on it. Screams filled the area with broken parts flying all over," said a 32-year-old who was injured in the collapse, according to South Korea´s Kukmin Ilbo newspaper. "The site of the collapse was at the centre of the club where customers were most heavily located," said the party-goer, surnamed Kim.