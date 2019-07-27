Commemorating Renaissance Day: Pakistan Mission hosts star-studded mega festival

MUSCAT: Pakistani community in Oman hosted the much anticipated Pakistan Festival on Friday to pay tribute to His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said on the occasion of 49th Renaissance Day, under the auspices of Pakistani Mission at the Oman Convention Centre, Times of Oman reported.

Omani singing sensation Haitham Rafi captivated the audience with a medley in Urdu, Sindhi, Pashto and Baloch languages. Internationally renowned Ghazal Artist Ustad Hamid Ali Khan and mesmerising Sitar player Wajih Nizami also performed at the festival.

The mega Pakistan Festival was conceived and executed, over the past 18 months, with help of an enterprising Pakistani resident Qamar Riaz, who moved to Oman in 2007. The event also drew overwhelming interest from both within and outside Oman. The organisers received over 1000 requests for attendance against a 400 seating capacity within two days of beginning of registration.

A dinner was hosted by the Pakistani Ambassador for close to 100 guests including participating Artists, organisers and partners of the event.