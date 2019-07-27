Sudan paramilitaries involved in deadly June 3 raid: probe

KHARTOUM: A probe into the deadly June 3 raid on a Sudanese protest camp has found a paramilitary group was involved but without orders from the top, a chief investigator said Saturday.

Fatah al-Rahman Saeed, head of a probe into the raid, said orders had been given to security forces to clear an area near the protest camp. But a general from the country´s feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces also ordered a colonel to disperse the sit-in outside army headquarters, he said, which led to the deaths of scores of demonstrators according the protest movement.

"They led the (RSF) forces... inside the sit-in area and ordered them to get down from their vehicles and whip the protesters," Saeed told a press conference. Protesters and rights groups have accused the paramilitary force of carrying out the raid, but the deputy chief of Sudan´s ruling military council General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo who also heads the RSF has steadfastly denied his group´s involvement.

On Saturday, Saeed identified the RSF general who allegedly ordered the raid by his initials A.S.A, and the colonel as A.A.M.

"It is clear to the committee that General A S A issued an order to Colonel A.A.M to deploy anti-riot forces of the RSF, even when they were not part of clearing Columbia," Saeed said, referring to the area near the sit-in which the authorities had ordered cleared. Since the raid took place, the country´s ruling generals have insisted they did not order the dispersal of the protest camp, but had instead told security forces to clear the Colombia area. "The area had become a security threat which forced the authorities to take proper measures to clear it," Saeed also said on Saturday.