Eight killed as quakes hit northern Philippines

MANILA: Eight people were killed and dozens injured when a series of earthquakes struck islands in the far northern Philippines early Saturday, toppling historic buildings and sending terrified locals fleeing their homes.

The tremors hit the province of Batanes, a group of sparsely populated islets north of the nation´s largest Luzon island, tearing deep cracks in roads and forcing the evacuation of a hospital.

Authorities said some of the dead, including two babies under a year old, were crushed by the walls of their own homes.

"We saw houses shaking. Some of the walls of the houses collapsed and fell on the victims," Police sergeant Uzi Villa told AFP. "Some people died because they were sleeping soundly since it was still early," he added. Many people were still asleep when the first tremor struck around 4:15 am (2015 GMT Friday), followed just under four hours later by a second, stronger jolt. The biggest of the quakes, of magnitude 5.4 and 5.9, struck within hours of each other, according to the US Geological Survey.