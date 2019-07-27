Zimbabwe’s minister kept in jail for graft

HARARE: Zimbabwe´s Environment and Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira appeared in court on Friday facing seven corruption charges linked to the disappearance of $94 million from the country´s pension fund when she was welfare minister.

Mupfumira was detained Thursday by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and is the first sitting minister of the ruling Zanu-PF party to be arrested for graft under the new administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.