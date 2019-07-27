Noman scores late winner for Police

ISLAMABAD: A last minute goal by Noman helped Police beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 4-3 in the 65th Air Marshal Noor Khan National Hockey Championship at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

KP gave a dazzling display against a powerful Police side by holding them to 3-3 just minutes before the final hooter. Noman’s goal, however, deprived KP of a point.

Police took a 2-0 lead with goals from Ibrar and Shahbaz. KP came storming back, scoring through Yasir and Ismail to make it 2-2. Police again went ahead as Shahbaz converted a penalty stroke. KP hit back with a field effort when Ismail struck the base of the board with a cracking first time strike.

In the day’s other matches, Dilbar Hussain scored seven times as National Bank beat Gilgit 27-0, PIA outclassed Islamabad 8-0 and Army Whites crushed Fata 16-0.