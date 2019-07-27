Amir’s decision to quit Tests stuns Sarfraz

ISLAMABAD: Former Test fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz was stunned at Mohammad Amir’s decision to retire from Test cricket, saying he always had his doubts on the actual age of some players representing Pakistan at the international level.

Talking to ‘The News’ from London, Sarfraz said: “Being a former Test pace bowler myself, I know and believe that at 27 years a player attains prime physical condition to bowl at real pace. He stays that way for at least another three years before the downward slide. Between 27 and 30 he recognises his true talent and ability as a fast bowler. Amir’s decision has surprised me,” Sarfraz said.

He said he had always been suspicious about the correct age of some of the Pakistani players and Amir was one of them.

“Test cricket is real cricket; it’s where you can judge the potential and talent of a bowler. I don’t think a cricketer who is not serious about Test cricket has any real passion for the game.

“If Amir is not available for Test cricket, he is of no use to Pakistan even in One-Day and T20 cricket. I don’t think he has the ability to survive for four more years as a leading bowler to help Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup in India. So considering him even for One-Dayers will be a futile exercise,” the former pacer said.

Sarfraz feared there might be something seriously wrong with Amir’s physical fitness. “Either he has gone old for Test cricket or there’s something seriously wrong with his physical fitness. In both cases his inclusion in future Pakistan teams in any format will be unjust.”

He said Amir has quit Tests when Pakistan really required him for the World Test Championship.

“The coming series against Sri Lanka, Australia and Bangladesh are very important as they are part of the Test championship. We needed Amir for these series.”

Sarfraz called on the Pakistan Cricket Board not to take the age matter easy. “I believe a good number of cricketers who are even playing for Pakistan these days have not revealed their correct age.”

He cited the example of Shahid Afridi in this regard.

“The PCB must determine the correct age of all those who are playing in the senior team. For a pacer, it is difficult to give his best when he is over 35 and for a batsman, it becomes difficult when he crosses 38.

“With so much talent in Pakistan, bringing in youngsters and giving them exposure is the best option,” Sarfraz said.