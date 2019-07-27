close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 28, 2019

IT minister slams Sindh govt for imposing sales tax on internet services

National

 
July 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has condemned the imposition of sales tax on internet and broadband services by Sindh government.

While terming the decision as victimization of youth, the Federal Minister for IT said that youth were the major segment of our society and this decision of Sindh government would impact country’s youth especially students, says a press release issued here on Saturday.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan