IT minister slams Sindh govt for imposing sales tax on internet services

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has condemned the imposition of sales tax on internet and broadband services by Sindh government.
While terming the decision as victimization of youth, the Federal Minister for IT said that youth were the major segment of our society and this decision of Sindh government would impact country’s youth especially students, says a press release issued here on Saturday.
