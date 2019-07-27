AJK president welcomes Trump’s mediation offer on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan said on Saturday people of Kashmir and Pakistan strongly believed in peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue with its basis lying in the United Nations Security Council resolutions. He welcomed US President Donald Trump’s offer of mediation on the issue.

“The Kashmir dispute can only be resolved through peaceful and amicable means and unlike India, we openly welcome President Donald Trump’s offer for a third-party mediation on Kashmir,” he said while speaking here at a news conference along with a delegation of British members of European Parliament (EP), led by MEP Richared Corbett, Leader of the Labour Party in the EP and the co-Chairperson of the Friends of Kashmir Group in the EP.

He pointed out that the US president on his own had not talked about mediation offer and Indian Premier Narendra Modi had also not contradicted it. “There is a desire that diplomatic efforts this time bear fruit,” he emphasised.

Other members of the delegation, who spoke on the occasion, MEP Irina Von Weise, Vice-Chair Subcommittee on Human Rights and member Committee on Foreign Affairs in the European Parliament, MEP Shaffaq Mohammed, substitute member Subcommittee on Human Rights in the European Parliament, Councillor Nazia Rehman, Brussels based Kashmiri activist Sardar Sadique and Raja Najabat Hussain, Chairman Jammu Kashmir Self-Determination Movement International.

President Masood Khan thanked the European Parliament for holding a very important hearing on the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights’ report released on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, organised by the Subcommittee on Human Rights in the European Parliament, held on 19th February 2019.

He said that the members of the European Parliament during the hearing strongly urged the implementation of the recommendations presented in the UN-OHCHR report. He noted that the UN-OHCHR had this year on July 08, also released a follow-up to last year’s report in which they have reiterated that Indian forces are openly killing innocent Kashmiris, using pellet-guns to blind peaceful protestors, forcefully incarcerating Kashmiris and carrying out illegal cordon and search operations, torturing prisoners and have imposed a gag-order in all of IOK. Numerous efforts were made by the Indian government to stop the release of the follow-up report.

The report recommended the setting up of a Commission of Inquiry by the Human Rights Council, repeal of black-laws, freeing of political prisoners, restoring internet and mobile connectivity, halting instances of enforced disappearances, forensic investigation of unmarked mass-graves and for the Indian government to respect the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

The AJK president said that President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate on Kashmir was a very positive development. He said that the government of Pakistan and the people of Jammu and Kashmir warmly welcomed the offer of mediation.

He pointed out that this was the first time that a sitting US president has so openly acknowledged the issue of Kashmir and offered to mediate on the dispute. President Trump's statement and recent reports issued on Kashmir had proved this issue was an international one and not merely a bilateral matter between Pakistan and India. The Chinese government, he noted, had also supported the offer by Trump to resolve the issue of Kashmir and they have affirmed to work with the international community towards the resolution of this issue.

He said that it would be politic and prudent for India to adopt the same course and cooperate with the USA for exploring a solution through diplomatic means that could offer a win-win situation for both India and Pakistan.

The AJK President said that India continued to use the guise of dialogue to maintain the status quo, exclude people of Kashmir and UN from any diplomatic process, sabotage holding of bilateral talk, perpetuate its occupation in the territory and keep the international community at a distance from IOK.

President Masood made it clear that India’s militaristic policy had not yielded any fruit, as they had not been able to win the hearts and minds of the Kashmiri people despite the passage of over seven decades.

MEP Richard Corbett said that Jammu and Kashmir should not be reduced to a frozen conflict, as this was the crisis, which the people of Jammu and Kashmir and the international community had faced for the past seven decades. He said the European Union and the European Parliament will continue to use its potential leverage to bring a peaceful resolution to the dispute.

He maintained that the MEPs would raise awareness on Kashmir especially at the European Parliament and raise the issue with the member European nations.

To a question, MEP Richard Corbett said that UK had a historical role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, adding that the Labour Party recognised this responsibility and would make every effort for a peaceful settlement of this dispute. He added that this issue was not one country’s responsibility but a responsibility of the whole global community.

MEP Irina Von said that this visit would help create critical awareness on the situation giving them first-hand observations and also understandings of the plight of displaced people. She added that as Vice-Chair of Human Rights Committee in the European Parliament, she would continue raising the issue of Kashmir in the European Parliament.

MEP Shaffaq Mohammed said, “feel the pain of the Kashmiri people and hope that this dispute is resolved amicably. We have no enmity with the Indian people and our only concern is the grave human rights situation in IOK”. Shaffaq noted that Europe had suffered tremendously due to the two World Wars and ‘we hope the world never sees the same kind of turmoil endured by Europe. Human rights should be put in the centre of developing trade and economic relations with India by EU nations’.

Councillor Nazia Rehman urged that the people of Kashmir must be given their inalienable and fundamental right to self-determination. She said that human rights violation in IOK must be immediately brought to an end.

AJK president said that UN resolutions of Kashmir were key documents on Kashmir that could not be ignored at all. “No out of the box solution can be proposed without the consensus of the Kashmiri people – who are the key party to the dispute,” he emphasised.