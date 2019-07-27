Imran, Trump to be remembered if get Kashmir issue resolves, says Shujaat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said if Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump succeed in getting Kashmir issue resolved, their names will always be remembered in history.

He said that both will become the most popular leaders among the Muslim Ummah particularly in Pakistan and on this basis they can also win their respective next elections comfortably.

He said that Imran Khan should convince President Trump to move forward to this end so that sustainable peace could be brought in the region. He said PML-Q welcomes the measure to rid Kashmiris of Indian shackles and oppression through mediation.

Responding to the questions from the media on Saturday, he said that all do talking but nobody puts forth final solution. In this regard, UN Resolution is referred to but it has no status, solution to this issue is that free status of Kashmir should be talked about and this should be emphasised.