5th CPA conference begins tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: The 5th Asia Region Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Conference titled “Envisioning Parliamentary Paths towards a Diverse and Developed South Asia” will commence from July 29th, 2019 in Islamabad.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, by virtue of being the president of the CPA Asia Region, is hosting this conference. The CPA Asia Region Conference is being held after a gap of nine years. The conference will be attended by parliamentarians and eminent personalities like Ms Rebecca Kadaga, Speaker of the Ugandan Parliament and the current President of CPA, Member of Parliament (UK) Lord Purvis of Tweed, Member of Malaysian Parliament Dr Noraini Binti Ahmad, Chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee and Deputy Speaker of the Cameroon Parliament Ms Emilia Lifaka, and CPA Secretary General Akbar Khan.

Presiding officers of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assemblies, Fida Muhammad Nashad and Shah Ghulam Qadir, respectively and other distinguished parliamentarians and panelists from Pakistan and Commonwealth Member States have been invited to participate in the conference.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, in his message to the distinguished guests of the conference said that it was his profound privilege to host honourable parliamentarians and experts from the South Asian region, federal and provincial legislatures of Pakistan alongside observers from various parts of the Commonwealth to the 5th CPA Asia Regional Conference, 2019, in Islamabad.

He said that the theme of the conference represents the earnest desire of the Parliament of Pakistan to collaborate with legislatures from the South Asian region to come together on a single platform for the common good of our people.

He further said that keen participation by members of parliaments is most heartening and a sign of their commitment towards strengthening democratic processes and supporting Pakistan’s efforts of bringing regional legislatures closer.

Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) is an effort to promote parliamentary diplomacy and democratic governance.

Parliamentarians from across Asian Region will be part of the conference to discuss poverty alleviation, equal rights and representation of women, achieving sustainable development goals, and youth engagement in country’s progress.

The conference aims to engage nations to come together for common good. The Asia Region of the CPA consists of parliaments of Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and provincial assemblies of four provinces.