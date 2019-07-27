Man gets jail for injuring citizen

SARGODHA: Model Court Judge Syed Jahanzeb Bukhari on Saturday awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment to an accused for injuring a man.

According to the prosecution, Muhammad Amir of urban area Sargodha with the abetment of Muhammad Yar had injured his rival Muhammad Tariq over a petty issue. The court ordered the convict to pay Rs 600,000 as compensation to the victim. The court acquitted co-accused Muhammad Yar on the benefit of the doubt.

Nine held for water theft: The Irrigation Task Force caught nine farmers for stealing water from canals in the district. Police said on Saturday that during a continued drive against water theft, the teams of Irrigation Department conducted raids at Behak Meken, Jallah Makhdoom and Dhoodha villages and caught red handed nine farmers for stealing canal water.

The accused were identified as Manzoor, Rab Nawaz, Aqib, Muhammad Ali and others. In another incident, eight farmers, including Zafar, Sikandar and Bilal, allegedly opened fire at a team of the Irrigation Department at Midh Ranjha village. On the report of the Irrigation authorities, the police have registered cases against the accused.

Two killed in road accidents: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in the jurisdictions of Satellite and Jauhrabad police stations. Police said on Saturday that Nazir Ahmad, a resident of Satellite Town Block-A, was walking towards a mosque for prayer when a recklessly driven motorcyclist hit him. Nazir Ahmad died on the spot. In another accident, a recklessly driven car hit to death motorcyclist Zulfiqar near Awanwala and fled. Police have registered cases.