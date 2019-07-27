close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

Three teens killed in Mohmand accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

GHALLANAI: Three teenagers were killed and as many sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Mohmand tribal district on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said that Sulaiman, 10, was hit by a speedy motorcycle in Safi tehsil, leaving him dead on the spot. Subsequently, the motorcycle collided with an electricity pole and both the bike-riders identified as Bilal, 12, and Samiullah, 11, died on the spot. Two passersby Roohullah and Banaras Khan sustained in the accident. Meanwhile, a local journalist Taj Muhammad was going home when a speeding van hit his bike, leaving him injured. He was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Ghallanai wherefrom he was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar due to his precarious condition.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan