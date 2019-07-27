Death of citizen at hospital protested

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Scores of people gathered outside the District Headquarters Hospital here on Saturday to protest the alleged indifferent attitude of its staff members which allegedly caused the death of a citizen.

The protesters placed the body on the road and demanded action against the staff allegedly responsible for the death of the patient.

According to reports, the patient was brought to the Trauma Centre of the District Headquarters Hospital.

The relatives alleged the doctors and staff allegedly treated the patient with wrong medicine which aggravated his condition.

They said the patient was referred to the Cardiology Ward in a precarious condition.

Later, he was shifted to Medical Ward of the hospital where the patient died.

The deceased Muhammad Munir, son of Muhammad Amin, was a grade-18 official serving in the local Education Department.

The relatives said that they repeatedly approached the staff to request them to take care of the patient but to no avail. The relatives of the deceased blamed the hospital staff for the death of the citizen.

Later, they placed the body of the deceased on the road outside the hospital.

They blocked the road and chanted slogans demanding action against the doctors and medical staff. The local administration while taking notice of the situation assured the protesters that action would be taken accordingly. The protesters dispersed.