Toppling of PTI govt to remain a dream: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar said toppling PTI government would remain a dream of the opposition, never become reality. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sarnjrani will emerge victorious in the no confidence move vote through secret balloting and the opposition will only get more disappointment, he said while talking to media on Saturday at the inauguration ceremony of hepatitis outreach programme for hepatitis screening and treatment initiated by Sarwar Foundation in collaboration with Jinnah Hospital, Shiekh Ijaz Trust and a private university and later addressing the ceremony.

He said none of the opposition leaders was unfairly or politically victimised, adding that IG Jails had clarified that air conditioner was not removed from Nawaz Sharif’s room. He said accountability was the responsibility of relevant departments and government was supporting them in the war to eradicate corruption from the country and it would not be compromised under any circumstances. He said nation gave us mandate for five years and after that, people’s votes would judge our conduct.

He said opposition could do whatever they like, PTI government would complete its constitutional term and general elections would take place on their time. He said PTI government was not victimising anyone including PML-N, adding that courts and institutions were totally independent and everyone including the opposition should respect whatever the courts decide.

He said around one million people would be screened of hepatitis in all cities across Punjab through “Hepatitis Outreach Programme” until 30th June 2020, and those testing positive would be provided free treatment and medicine. Hepatitis is spreading across Pakistan very rapidly and we will have to fight against it collectively. The governor further said unfortunately 20 percent of people in Punjab were suffering from hepatitis, posing a big challenge for the government.