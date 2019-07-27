Man robbed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: A man was robbed of Rs145,000 at a passenger pickup in Chamkani village on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Saturday.
One Talib Gul told police that he boarded a pickup from cattle market on the GT Road and when he was disembarking, he realised that his pocket was empty.
“I stopped two people whom I believed to have taken my money but they pointed guns at me and escaped,” he said. The police registered a case.
PESHAWAR: A man was robbed of Rs145,000 at a passenger pickup in Chamkani village on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Saturday.
One Talib Gul told police that he boarded a pickup from cattle market on the GT Road and when he was disembarking, he realised that his pocket was empty.
“I stopped two people whom I believed to have taken my money but they pointed guns at me and escaped,” he said. The police registered a case.