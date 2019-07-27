close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

Crackdown on billboards launched

National

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The district administration has launched a crackdown against signboards and hoardings across the city following the orders of the Supreme Court.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair supervised the campaign. He said that under the law, no signboard and hoarding was allowed to be installed at public places in the city. Several boards were removed on Dera-Bannu Road, Circular Road, Multan Road and Tank Road using heavy machinery. The campaign was also assisted by the officials of the Tehsil Municipal Administration and the police.

The installation of billboards and signboards at the public places is violation of Article 25 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, an operation is underway against illegal parking lots, stalls and sheds following the apex court orders.

The deputy commissioner called upon the traders and business community to cooperate with the administration in the campaign.

