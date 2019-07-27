Social science research parameters importance underlined

A seminar on “Social Science Research Parameters” was arranged at the City University of Science & Information Technology, Peshawar.

Prof Dr Kashifur Rehman, Vice-Chancellor of City University, was the resource person.

Several faculty members and students from the City University and other seats of learning attended the programme.

The resource person said formulating a research problem lies at the foundation stage of a project that has a major impact and effect on the subsequent stages and outcomes of a research project.

“Therefore, the formulation of an appropriate topic is of immense importance to both a researcher and the field of study to ensure the commercial impact of research,” he pointed.

Participants found the seminar as an overview of knowledge, skills and sound parameters needed to craft effective research, especially in the field of social science.

The organizers said the seminar purpose was to explore the nature of difficulties faced in the formulation of a research problem.