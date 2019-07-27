ECP asked to take notice of alleged pre-poll rigging

PESHAWAR: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and Member National Assembly Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Saturday asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of what he called pre-poll rigging in the tribal districts.

Addressing a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, the lawmaker said that before conducting the election for provincial assembly in the erstwhile Fata, the government realized that the people would not vote for its candidates.

He alleged the government exploited the national exchequer by spending a huge amount on the tours of the party leaders in the tribal districts before the election, terming it a pre-poll rigging.

The JUI-F leader said the tribal people rejected the PTI candidates despite its used all tactics and techniques, adding that now the “selected rulers” had indulged in horse-trading by trying to force the independent candidates to join the government.

He alleged that a day before the elections, people of North Waziristan district were asked to cast votes for ‘bat’.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said the government had miserably failed to solve the problems of the tribal people despite making tall claims.

He threatened to hold protests against the government if it did not stop influencing the results of the elections.