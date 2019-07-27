Man dies in road accident

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and several others were injured when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Oghi.

The jeep carrying a bride was on its way to the residence of her in-laws when the accident took place in Shungli Bandi area.

Alam Zeb, a teacher driving the vehicle, and Mohammad Akram, who sustained injuries, were rushed to Oghi hospital where doctors pronounced the former dead. The bride and her other family members were slightly injured.