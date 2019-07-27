close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
INP
July 28, 2019

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youths in IHK

Top Story

I
INP
July 28, 2019

SRINAGAR: In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in South Kashmir’s Shopian district Saturday.

According to Kashmir Media Service the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Bonabazar area of the district. The operation continued till last reports came in.

An Indian police official claimed that the youth were militants and were killed in an encounter with the troops. Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have suspended internet service in the district.

