PM snubbed those who met Fazl: Sh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would soon overcome financial challenges through its policies.

Addressing a press conference here at PR headquarters, he said bad economy, price hike and corruption were greatest challenges faced by the government. He hoped these challenges would successfully be overcome in a few months. If Imran Khan solved financial challenges, people will not see towards the opposition, he said, adding that the PM’s visit to America was historic.

He said the competition for the seat of the Senate chairman was tough, but Sadiq Sanjrani would win. He said the PM snubbed those who went to Maulana Fazlur Rehman. The army and the government were on the same page, he said, adding that the PTI is nothing without Imran Khan. The PM during his visit to the US conveyed that war with Iran would be lethal. Imran is lucky that his friend has become prime minster of the UK. Taliban will be invited for Talks on the issue of Afghanistan. Imran Khan’s government is not going anywhere because of little processions held by the opposition. Asif Zardari and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were living under one roof, he said.

He said the recruitment of drivers from 347 to 500 was under process in the Pakistan Railway and 200 drivers would be recruited after their retirement after conducting medical tests. “I have cancelled leaves of railway employees because of prediction of floods,” he said, adding that the condition of Sukkur Division was bad and he was going to visit Sukkur. He said the business of the Pakistan Railways had increased and freight trains had increased four to seven per cent. The State Bank of Pakistan, Planning Ministry and Finance Ministry appreciate Pakistan Railways. “We used to manufacture one coach per day in the past. Now we have been manufacturing ten coaches in seven days.”