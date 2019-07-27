F-16s support plan: Pakistan to get Rs20b US assistance

WASHINGTON: The tense relations between Pakistan and the United States have begun to thaw, as the US Department of State Friday approved $125 million support programme for technical security in continued support of Pakistan’s F-16s.

The development came in the wake of recent fruitful discussions between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Imran Khan, with the latter full of praise for Pakistan and its indefatigable efforts for promotion of long-lasting peace and stability in the region in particular and the world in general.

The State Department made the determination to approve “a possible Foreign Military Sale to Pakistan for Technical Security Team in continued support of the F-16 programme for an estimated cost of $125 million.”

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has also delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale.

According to a press statement by the agency, the Government of Pakistan requested continuation of technical support services; US Government and contractor technical and logistics support services; and other related elements of logistics support to assist in the oversight of operations in support of the Pakistan Peace Drive advanced F-16 programme.

The proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by protecting US technology through the continued presence of US personnel that provide 24/7 end-use monitoring, the statement said, adding, “The proposed sale of this support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”

Implementation of this proposed sale will require the assignment of 60 contractor representatives to Pakistan to assist in the oversight of operations as part of the Peace Drive F-16 programme.

“There will be no adverse impact on US defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale. The notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded,” the notice said.

The US Congress still has to pass the programme for Pakistan to finalize the deal.

Islamabad had been purchasing high-end defence equipment from the US companies, including various variations of F-16 multirole fighter planes.

The support provided to Pakistan includes training, technical and logistical to keep up with the maintenance and oversight.