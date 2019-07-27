Around 200 women teachers promoted to BPS-17

Islamabad : The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has promoted around 200 BPS-16 women senior elementary teachers of Islamabad's public sector model schools for girls as secondary school teachers with an immediate effect.

The development comes in line with the recommendations of the Departmental Promotion Committee, which met in Islamabad on July 11.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training oversees the government schools and colleges in the Islamabad Capital Territory through the Federal Directorate of Education.

A notification issued by the education ministry said 197 SETs, including the drawing ones, have been promoted to the posts of SSTs (BPS-17) subject to the condition that who fulfilled the requisite criteria and qualification as per rules with an immediate effect.

The promoted teachers will be on probation for one year in line with the Civil Servants (Appointment, Promotion, and Transfer) Rules, 1973.