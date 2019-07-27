Protect the good mood monsoon evokes

Although the monsoon rains bring a much needed respite to the Pindiites in the sweltering months of summer season and people leave their homes to enjoy the rain and cool breeze, bur during heavy rains low-lying areas like Katarian are confronted with flooded streets with deplorable drainage arrangements.

“During the second week of July the rains affected low-lying areas like Chamanzar Colony, Nadeem Colony, Imambarra Mohallah, Arya Mohallah, Dhoke Khabba etc. Since this is an annual occurrence, it is disappointing to say the least that no precautionary measures are taken, as is evident by the chaos that ensues every year during monsoon,” says Farid Ali a salesman.

“Every street in the downtown area gets flooded due to deplorable drainage system. Right in the middle of rainy season the streets are uprooted and rebuilt; only to be uprooted again. It’s as if the government keeps having these random after thoughts just to embarrass the city residents,” says Shabbir, a labourer.

Mateen Hiader, a welfare worker, says: “Newly constructed streets are most flooded as arrangements for rainwater seepage, seem to have been completely overlooked by the authorities. Moreover, streets in posh areas also get water logged. I have seen vehicles wading through accumulated water on Chaklala Scheme III roads.

“Monsoon rains give a disturbing look to Rawalpindi city. Streets go under water, lanes turn into ponds of water, and motor vehicles become non-operational. Monsoon showers bring bouts of power shutdown as well placing quite a damper on the pleasant mood Monsoon rains evoke,” says Rizwan Naqvi.

“Last monsoon season I saw a rickshaw-puller wading through deep water on a road, wondering how far he can transport his agitated passengers. Some oft-published photos in newspapers sum up not only the watery misery heaped upon city residents year after year, but also the abject apathy of the city authorities,” says Athar Ali, a teacher.

Kalbe Razi, a professor, says: “It’s a pity that the different political parties’ slanging overshadows the authorities’ repeated failure to provide basic storm-water drainages. The seasonal flood continues to be a perennial problem, notwithstanding politicians’ poll-time promise of taming it. The lack of flood preparedness is laid bare every year.”

“It’s a bad idea to start unclogging drains right in the middle of the rainy season.

This elementary drill should be completed well before the onset of the monsoon. And it’s not enough to tell officers to remain on guard for any emergency. Heads should roll for laxity that has aggravated the situation,” says Wasim Abbas, a student.

“The high level of disaster readiness can help minimize losses of people, livestock and property. It is doable provided there is political and bureaucratic will,” says Ali Akbar, a retired havaldar.