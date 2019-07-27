close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
July 28, 2019

Telenor holds leadership forum

Business

 
July 28, 2019

KARACHI: Telenor Pakistan organised a first of its kind thought leadership forum titled ‘Digitizing Pakistan through APIs’ at its 345 Campus, a statement said.

The event was attended by industry experts, government and semi-government officials, digital entities, small and large businesses, startups, digital distribution and retail partners in addition to Telenor Pakistan’s top management.

The event aimed to discuss the role of APIs in instituting an open innovation paradigm which was key for democratising digitisation and transformation at the national level. As industry experts spoke about the role of APIs in transforming their digital landscape, the discussions surrounded how leading industries were enabling internal digitisation as well as extending their core expertise to external entities via APIs. The conference also underscored Telenor Pakistan’s leading role in digitally transforming the country especially through initiatives like Telenor API Portal that enables businesses, SMEs and the start up community to use APIs in the areas of identity, communication, top-up and direct carrier billing.

