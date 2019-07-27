Rupee to remain stable

The rupee may stay stable during the next week owing to positive signals on foreign inflows following the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to the US.

Pressure on the local currency against the US dollar might, however, come from demand for import and corporate payments.

During the week (July 22 to 26), the rupee lost six paisas in the interbank foreign exchange market after starting at Rs160.53 and closed at Rs160.59.

The United States on Friday approved $125 million worth of technical and logistics support for Pakistan’s F-16 warplanes, days after the prime minister’s visit to Washington. It is expected that the US administration might also approve civilian aids to the country.

The positive gesture of the US will help Pakistan in restoring confidence of foreign investors.

The local currency might face pressures from corporate payments as several foreign and multinational companies are scheduled to announce their financial results in the coming weeks.

The foreign and multinational companies repatriate their profits in terms of foreign currency. Month-end payments for crude oil might also lead to drain of dollars.

There are also worries over declining foreign exchange reserves of the country. The reserves are important to meet obligations of scheduled repayments and import payments.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country declined $387 million to $14.486 billion in the week ended July 19, 2019 compared with $15.249 billion a week ago.

The rupee witnessed steep decline during the last fiscal year as it lost value around 34 percent against the dollar during the period. The rupee got stability since the start of the current fiscal year of 2019/20.

Analysts said the rupee devaluation is one of the underlying conditions of a loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Pakistan agreed to three-year IMF loan agreement worth $6 billion to avert balance of payment crisis and replenish foreign exchange reserves that plunged to cover less than two months of import bills. It was the 13th program since 1980s and needed to attract foreign inflows.

The IMF expected $38 billion in foreign inflows from bilateral and multilateral creditors for Pakistan over the three-year period of the loan program.

The central bank reiterated its commitment to maintain flexible and market-based exchange rate to control current account deficit.