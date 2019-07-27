Three teens killed in Mohmand accident

GHALLANAI: Three teenagers were killed and as many sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Mohmand tribal district on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses said that Sulaiman, 10, was hit by a speedy motorcycle in Safi tehsil, leaving him dead on the spot. Subsequently, the motorcycle collided with an electricity pole and both the bike-riders identified as Bilal, 12, and Samiullah, 11, died on the spot. Two passersby Roohullah and Banaras Khan sustained in the accident. Meanwhile, a local journalist Taj Muhammad was going home when a speeding van hit his bike, leaving him injured. He was rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Ghallanai wherefrom he was shifted to a hospital in Peshawar due to his precarious condition.