NGO lauded for supporting poor students

CHITRAL: The board members of a local organisation on Saturday lauded the role of a donor organisation for supporting the poor students.

The chief executive of the non-government organisation, Muslim Education System, Muhammad Aslam Khan, held a meeting with the Chairman Hidayatullah and board members of the Regional Organisation for Supporting Education (Rose) here.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Aslam Khan said numerous students in the state-run schools could not pursue education for being unable to afford the expenses despite academic distinctions.

He said that his organisation, MES, had been supporting up to 60 percent such students in FA/FSc level at the government schools, adding that 15-20 percent out of 60 percent quota had been reserved for the poor students hailing from Chitral district.

Aslam Khan added that the poor students would be provided with books, uniforms, school fee, hostel fee and other expenses.

Rose Chairman, Hidayatullah, praised the MES for helping the poor students that would help improve the literacy rate in the far-flung district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding that MES had always helped the poor and deserving students.

A former Member National Assembly (MNA) Shahzada Iftikharuddin thanked the MES for extending generous help to the poor students of the remote district.