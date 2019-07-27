Man robbed

PESHAWAR: A man was robbed of Rs145,000 at a passenger pickup in Chamkani village on the outskirts of the provincial capital on Saturday.

One Talib Gul told police that he boarded a pickup from cattle market on the GT Road and when he was disembarking, he realised that his pocket was empty.

“I stopped two people whom I believed to have taken my money but they pointed guns at me and escaped,” he said. The police registered a case.