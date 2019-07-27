close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
July 28, 2019

Rs 90m tax collected in July

Peshawar

July 28, 2019

MULTAN: The Motor Registration Authority (MRA), Excise and Taxation Department, has recovered Rs 90 million in the first month of fiscal year 2019-20. Excise and Taxation Officer Sheikh Muhammad Arif told here on Saturday that they recovered Rs 90m in connection with registration of vehicles, transfer, token and others in the ongoing month. He said that there was relaxation for citizens for submission of token tax with 10 per cent concession by August 31.

