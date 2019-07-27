close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
July 28, 2019

Man dies in road accident

Peshawar

 
July 28, 2019

ByOur correspondent

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and several others were injured when a jeep plunged into a ravine in Oghi.

The jeep carrying a bride was on its way to the residence of her in-laws when the accident took place in Shungli Bandi area.

Alam Zeb, a teacher driving the vehicle, and Mohammad Akram, who sustained injuries, were rushed to Oghi hospital where doctors pronounced the former dead.

The bride and her other family members were slightly injured.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar