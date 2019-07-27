close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
BR
Bureau report
July 28, 2019

Walk held to pay tribute to police martyrs

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Police and local traders on Saturday held a walk to pay tribute to the martyrs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Walks, seminars, blood camps and Quran Khwani are being held across the province to pay homage to the martyrs of the KP Police in connection with the Martyrs Day to be observed on August 4.

On Saturday, a walk led by SP City Attique Shah and DSP City Gohar Ali started from Shah Qabool locality and after marching through different streets and roads ended at Qissa Khwani.

