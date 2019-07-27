close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

Christians want alleged fund embezzlement probed

Peshawar

July 28, 2019

LANDIKOTAL: The members of Christian community on Saturday demanded a probe into the alleged embezzlement of funds meant for construction of a colony for the minority in the Landikotal tehsil.

The demand was made by dozens of Christian community members at a protest.

They were holding banners and placards inscribed with the demands.

They gathered at the Bacha Khan Chowk in Landikotal Bazaar and chanted slogans against Wilson Wazir Masih who, they alleged, had embezzled the funds meant for the construction of a colony.

Addressing the protesters, the Pakistan Minority Alliance member, Arshad Masih, accused Wilson Wazir of misusing the government’s funds allocated for the colony.

He alleged that Wilson Wazir Masih constructed homes for his close relatives and deprived scores of deserving families of the facility.

The protesters called for a probe into the funds alleged embezzlement and misappropriation.

