APS carnage: Judicial Commission making final report after FWO chief statement

PESHAWAR: The Judicial Commission holding an inquiry into the terrorist attack on the Army Public School and College has started preparing the final report after recording the statement of Major General Inam Haider Malik, Director General, Frontier Works Organisation (FWO).

“Major General Inam Haider Malik was then a brigadier and prime witness to the APS carnage as he had conducted a court of inquiry of the incident,” Imranullah, the focal person for the Judicial Commission, told the media on Saturday. He said that FWO director-general had recorded a statement before the commission. After completion of a statement of FWO chief, he said, there is no need to summon the remaining eight military officers. He said that the commission had started preparing the final report and that would be submitted before the Supreme Court once compiled.

The focal person said the commission had recorded statements of 135 persons, including military and police officers, parents and injured students.

They included former Peshawar corps commander Retired Lt-Gen Hidayatur Rehman, who was patron-in-chief of the Army Public School and College at the time of the December 2014 attack, as well as secretary of the APS Board of Governors, Major Imran.

The commission headed by Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan also recorded the statement of Brig Mudassir Azam, former chairman, Board of Governors of the institution and that of Brig Inayatullah, who had led the operation against the attackers holed up at the APS, and Major Dr Asim Shahzad.

The commission’s focal person said that Major Dr Asim Shahzad was an important witness to the APS incident as he was taking a first-aid class in the auditorium at the time of the terrorist attack and most of the students were martyred there.

He added that it was the demand of the aggrieved parents, whose children were martyred in the attack, to include Major Dr Asim Shahzad in the inquiry.

As many as 147 people, including 132 students, were martyred in the attack carried out by six militants affiliated with the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on December 16, 2014.

The then chief justice of Pakistan had taken notice of the issue last year during his visit to Peshawar, where parents of the martyred students, mostly mothers, approached him with their grievances. The prime demand of the parents was fixing responsibility for negligence by the officers concerned due to which the attack had taken place.