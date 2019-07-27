Libyan govt planes strike key Haftar airbase

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TRIPOLI: Libya´s UN-recognised government said its forces struck a desert airbase on Friday that has been a key staging post for the transport of troops and supplies by eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Since April, the government has been battling an offensive against the capital by Haftar´s forces, who already control most of the far-flung oases and oilfields of the desert south as well as their eastern stronghold.
"The air force struck a gathering of mercenaries at the Al-Jufra base, destroying a hangar for drones belonging to a hostile country," on Friday night, government forces said on Facebook.
They said they also destroyed a munitions depot and hit an Ilyushin Il-76 military transport aircraft.
Pro-Haftar television channel Libya Al-Hadath confirmed the base had been attacked but gave no details.
Haftar´s self-styled Libyan National Army said it carried out air strikes of its own against multiple targets in third city Misrata, from which many of the government´s best equipped and most seasoned fighters are drawn.
