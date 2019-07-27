close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

Death of citizen at hospital protested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 28, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Scores of people gathered outside the District Headquarters Hospital here on Saturday to protest the alleged indifferent attitude of its staff members which allegedly caused the death of a citizen.

The protesters placed the body on the road and demanded action against the staff allegedly responsible for the death of the patient.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan