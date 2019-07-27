Death of citizen at hospital protested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Scores of people gathered outside the District Headquarters Hospital here on Saturday to protest the alleged indifferent attitude of its staff members which allegedly caused the death of a citizen.
The protesters placed the body on the road and demanded action against the staff allegedly responsible for the death of the patient.
