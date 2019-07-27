Dir Tehsil Council passes Rs190m budget

DIR: The Dir Tehsil Council unanimously approved Rs190 million budget for the year 2019-20 on Saturday.

Naib Nazim Maulana Badshah Muhammad chaired budget session held in the Tehsil Municipal Administration Hall. Tehsil Nazim Mir Makhzan Din presented the budget in the council, which was passed unanimously.

Mir Makhzan Din said that Rs80.41 million were allocated for an annual development programme for the year 2019-20.

He said Rs47.07 million were earmarked for ongoing developmental projects, while Rs47.04 million were set aside for the salaries of staff.

The tehsil nazim also said that Rs45.09 million were allocated for non-developmental expenditure.

He said the total amount of budget deficit was Rs17 millions for the year 2019-20.

Members including Saifullah, Malik Habibul Haq, Malik Shakirullah, Abdullah, Anwar Ali, Bakhtiar Khan, and others took part in debate on the budget.