Oghi tehsil passes Rs161m budget

MANSEHRA: Oghi Tehsil Nazim Raja Bashir presented Rs161 million tax-free budget for the ongoing financial year 2019-20 on Saturday.

“We want basic civic services for people, this is why the major chunk of the budget would be spent on developmental projects,” he told the council session, chaired by convener Shaukat Awan.

He also presented an outlay of Rs32 million as a separate budget for newly notified Darband tehsil.

“We are going to spend an amount of Rs81 million on development schemes to be identified by tehsil councillors,” said the tehsil nazim.

He said that people of Oghi were previously deprived of civic amenities but under the current local government system, they were now getting due share in provincial finance commission award. The council also approved the budget with the majority.

Meanwhile, the provincial Minister for Local Government Shahram Khan Tarakai transferred the tehsil municipal officer of Judbah on complaints moved by councillors.

The tehsil councillors had told Tarakai that the TMO cancelled the tenders of Rs80 million development schemes without any reason.