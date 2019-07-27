Punjab govt issues detention orders of 284 PML-N activists

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has issued detention orders for 284 activists of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) "to maintain law and order situation in the provincial capital".
Chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors will also be detained under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO). The activists will be detained for a period of 30 days. The deputy commissioner has issued the detention orders.
