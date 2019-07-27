Urdu to be education medium in primary schools: Buzdar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced introducing Urdu as education medium in all the primary schools from the next academic year in March 2020. The Chief Minister Usman Buzdar took to twitter and made the announcement saying as of now the whole time of teachers and students is wasted on translations instead of its understanding.
