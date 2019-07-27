Pak Navy provides Rs3m medical equipment to Uthal Hospital

ISLAMABAD: Besides performing the primary mission of safeguarding the maritime frontiers of the country, the Pakistan Navy also contributes in the betterment of underprivileged classes, especially of Sindh and Balochistan, says an official press release issued here on Saturday.

In line with this aim, a ceremony was held at District Headquarters Hospital Uthal in Lasbela district in which Pakistan Navy

provided medical supplies worth more than Rs 3 million.

The medical and healthcare supplies included medicines, medical equipment, air conditioners for operation theatre and other medical instruments. This would help in provision of quality medical facilities to the people of Uthal district and the adjoining areas. The ceremony was attended by large number of local residents and dignitaries, civil officials and Pakistan Navy personnel. —PR