Opposition parties pursuing personal agenda: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday said the opposition parties were pursuing only their personal agenda, therefore, they failed to gather people to hold protest rallies against the government recently.

In a statement issued here, he said the people did not want politics of unrest and they had rejected the politics of the opposition parties. He said the PTI government, through its vision and ideology, would transform Pakistan into a progressing and developing country.

He said the nation had complete confidence in the policies of the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Usman Buzdar said the opposition leader should remember that the people of Pakistan were well aware of the current situation of the country so they were supporting the PTI government.