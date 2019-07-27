Bipartisan approach needed to allow dual nationals contest election

ISLAMABAD: The government’s eagerness to allow dual-national Pakistanis to contest for elections in Pakistan will be translated into reality only after amending the Constitution with a two-thirds majority in both the Senate and the National Assembly.

Only a bipartisan parliamentary approach, which is not in sight for the time being, will make the obligatory constitutional change possible. The ruling coalition’s numerical strength in the two parliamentary chambers is far from the requisite numbers.

“It is indisputable that the Constitution will have to be altered by parliament to pave the way for double nationality

holders to vie for any poll,” prominent lawyer Kashif Malik explained to The News. “No short-cut is available as the objective of involving overseas Pakistanis in any electoral exercise can’t be achieved by legislating an ordinary law.”

To reinforce his point, he referred to Article 63(1)(c), dealing with the disqualifications of MPs, which says a person shall be disqualified from being elected or chosen as, and from being, a member of parliament, if he ceases to be a citizen of Pakistan, or acquires the citizenship of a foreign State.

Kashif Malik said that it was known that the Supreme Court has disqualified a number of lawmakers under this very provision and has not spared anyone holding double nationality. He explained that it was mandatory that anybody contesting an election should renounce his dual nationality before filing nomination papers.

In October 2018, the Supreme Court declared ineligible Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senators Haroon Akhtar and Sadia Abbasi for holding dual nationalities. In the same month, Abdur Rauf Rind, adviser to the Balochistan chief minister, was disqualified.

Chaudhry Sarwar and Rehman Malik had to face similar proceedings, but they escaped ineligibility as they proved that they surrendered the dual nationality before the appointed time. Shujaat Azim, who was adviser to deposed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had to leave his cabinet position on the orders of the Supreme Court for having double nationality.

The apex court held that Haroon Akhtar and Sadia Abbasi possessed dual nationality at the time of submission of their nomination papers for the Senate election held in March, 2018. It ruled that while the time of a person renouncing a nationality can be counted from the day he writes to the respective embassy to relieve him of the second nationality, the letter should have been written at the time a candidate submits nomination papers for a public office.

Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in his speech to Capital One Arena, Washington DC, that the overseas Pakistanis would be allowed to contest elections in Pakistan.

On the day he returned to Pakistan, he chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet where the issue of permitting the dual nationality holders to contest election was discussed. He set up a high-powered committee comprising officials from the ministries concerned to make proposals for making overseas Pakistanis legislators so that they could contribute to the national economy.

In 2018, the campaign to register overseas Pakistanis for internet-voting in the by-elections had evoked a lukewarm response, with only 7,364 expatriates out of the total 632,000 enrolling to avail the facility offered to them for the first time in Pakistan’s electoral history.

The process of registration of overseas Pakistanis from the 37 constituencies -- 24 provincial assembly seats and 11 National Assembly seats-- where by-elections were held on Oct 14, 2018, had started on Sept 1.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the website for the overseas voters remained functional 24/7 throughout the registration process and did not face any technical problems. It also said only voters holding national identity card for overseas Pakistanis (NICOP) and machine readable passports (MRPs) were able to register to vote. Thus, as many as 632,000 overseas Pakistanis from the 37 constituencies settled in 177 countries of the world were eligible to vote through the internet.

The 7,364 registered voters were sent passwords on the email address mentioned in their online application for registration, through which they cast their votes on election day.

However, a total of 6,233 polled their votes through i-voting software in the by-elections. The ECP had allowed overseas Pakistanis to vote in the by-polls on an experimental basis on the directives of the Supreme Court.