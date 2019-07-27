Four, including three women, killed in different incidents

SUKKUR: Four people, including three women, were killed in different incidents on Saturday.

A Jatoi tribesman Shahmoor, aged 25, was gunned down in the Katcha area of Khanpur in district Shikarpur. The police shifted the body to the Taluka Headquarter Hospital, Khanpur, for medico-legal formalities and later handed it over to the family of victim.

It is believed that an old dispute was behind the incident that took a life.

A woman was killed when an unknown assailant shot her dead during an attack on her house in the village Abdul Rehman Shar in Garhi Yasin.

Another woman identified as Sajida, wife of Asadullah Shar, was killed by some unknown assailants.

In another incident, accused Akbar Cholyani shot dead his sister Maryam over the issue of Karo Kari.